EUR/USD is correcting lower, having topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019. Investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls surpassed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD looks to settle a dramatic week around 1.1300 - March 6, 2020
- USD/CAD pulls away from daily highs, stays above 1.3400 on crude oil selloff - March 6, 2020
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Exposed to The Upside - March 6, 2020