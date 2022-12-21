Yesterday’s announcements did not show any particular surprise and supported a narrow trading range, failing to give any specific direction to the pair. The market appears to be in a state of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Looks very hard for the pair to find direction - December 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Technicals turn bullish for the Euro - December 21, 2022
- Forex Today: US Dollar selloff pauses ahead of mid-tier data releases - December 21, 2022