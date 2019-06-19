EUR/USD has dropped on the dovish words from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s dovish words and now the focus shifts to the Federal Reserve. The charts show that the path of least …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD looks vulnerable on Fed Day and eyes 1.1110 – Confluence Detector
EUR/USD has dropped on the dovish words from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s dovish words and now the focus shifts to the Federal Reserve. The charts show that the path of least …