EUR/USD looks weak after rejection above 1.11

EUR/USD is sidelined near 1.1080 ahead of the London open. Single currency failed to keep gains above 1.11 on Tuesday despite upbeat German data. The sentiment is quite bearish and a deeper drop to …
