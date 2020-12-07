EUR/USD looks weaker and drops below 1.2100

The single currency adds to Friday’s corrective downside and drags EUR/USD to fresh lows in the sub-1.2100 area on Monday. EUR/USD drops for the second session in a row at the beginning of the week …
