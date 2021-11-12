EUR/USD keeps the offered stance unchanged near 1.1430. US yields trade in a mixed note following Thursday’s holiday. US flash Consumer Sentiment next on tap in the docket. EUR/USD extends the weekly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: King Dollar returns by the hand of “transitory” inflation - November 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Breaks Through Support for the Week - November 12, 2021
- EUR/USD loses the grip and prints new YTD low around 1.1430 - November 12, 2021