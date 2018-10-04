EUR/USD losses strength and retreats to the 1.1500 area

EUR/USD ends negative 6-day streak and rises modestly. Ahead of NFP, the US dollar remains strong despite Thursday’s correction. The EUR/USD pair rose on Thursday but not enough to remove the short-te…
