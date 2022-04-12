EUR/USD Lower after Short-Covering Rally Fizzles

The direction of the EUR/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 1.0884. The Euro is trading lower against the U.S. Dollar early Tuesday after giving up most of …
