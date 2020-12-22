The EUR/USD pair below gap resistance from Monday morning at 1.2259 can maintain the risk for further consolidation/corrective weakness, with support seen at 1.2129/22, then the 1.2059 recent low, per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD maintains the threat of a lengthier correction while below 1.2259 – Credit Suisse - December 22, 2020
- EUR/USD edges down as USD/JPY holds firm after yesterday’s drop - December 22, 2020
- EUR/USD: There is room for recovery to 1.2300 - December 22, 2020