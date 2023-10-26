There is some room for a hawkish surprise, but we would have some doubts – given the rate and growth differentials – that markets will have the appetite to chase EUR/USD rallies beyond 1.060/1.0630 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Markets unlikely to chase rallies beyond 1.0600/1.0630 – ING - October 26, 2023
- EUR/USD: Some potential for tailwinds in the near-term – Danske Bank - October 26, 2023
- EUR/USD About to Complete a Bearish Megaphone: What Comes Next? - October 26, 2023