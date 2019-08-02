EUR/USD has been able to stabilize its losses as US bond yields dropped in response to US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs against China. However, the world’s most popular currency pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bullish Pullback After Break Below Key 1.11 - August 2, 2019
- EUR/USD may resume its falls after Trump’s tariffs, ahead of the NFP – Confluence Detector - August 2, 2019
- EUR/USD: Focus on US non-farm payrolls, today’s close pivotal - August 2, 2019