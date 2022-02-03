EUR/USD climbed to a fresh weekly high of 1.1331 on Wednesday before going into a consolidation phase around 1.1300 early Thursday. Divergence in central bank policy should limit EUR rebounds though …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD may retest the 1.1480 mark on more position adjustment – Westpac - February 3, 2022
- EUR/USD Moves Lower Ahead Of ECB Interest Rate Decision - February 3, 2022
- EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious, await ECB before placing fresh directional bets - February 3, 2022