EUR/USD could snap four-day winning streak as Federal Reserve’s (Fed) President Jerome Powell on Monday signaled that interest rates are unlikely to rise anytime soon. Fed’s Powell, while speaking in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD may rise as Fed’s Powell signaled rates are unlikely to rise anytime soon - November 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Outlook – Euro Price Pattern Familiar, Bearish - November 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Near The 61.8% Retracement Of Its October Rally - November 25, 2019