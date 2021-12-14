EUR/USD may slide lower below the trend line support: Elliott Wave analysis

EURUSD is trying to stabilize after a recent sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally. We see …
