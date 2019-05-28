EUR/USD may suffer further falls as traders return – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, slightly lower as UK and US traders return from their long weekends and as EU leaders meet to take stock of the EU elections and divvy up the top jobs. The technical …
