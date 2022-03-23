EUR/USD May Target 2022 Low as US Readies New Round of Russian Sanctions

The Euro is well off its March low versus the US Dollar, but upside movement has stalled, and bulls do not appear anxious to resume buying in the short term. The conflict in Ukraine continues to rage …
