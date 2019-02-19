The EUR/USD daily Forex chart formed a 4 day micro wedge bottom. Yesterday was a bull bar and therefore the 1st leg up. A micro wedge typically leads to at least 2 legs up. Therefore, today or tomorro…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Micro Wedge Bottom - February 19, 2019
- EUR/USD jumps to weekly highs above 1.1350 as US dollar tumbles - February 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro challenging last week highs as bulls eye the 1.1400 figure - February 19, 2019