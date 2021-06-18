US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes. Second-tier data from the bloc, risk catalysts could offer a quiet end to the volatile week. EUR/USD flirts with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1900 as US dollar bulls take a breather
US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes. Second-tier data from the bloc, risk catalysts could offer a quiet end to the volatile week. EUR/USD flirts with …