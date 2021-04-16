Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, US-Russia and Sino-American tussles also weigh on sentiment. German 10-year bund yield consolidates the heaviest losses in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s on US dollar strength, vaccine woes
Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, US-Russia and Sino-American tussles also weigh on sentiment. German 10-year bund yield consolidates the heaviest losses in …