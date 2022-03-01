ECB’s Panetta, Fed’s Bostic showed discomfort in faster monetary policy normalization. US inflation expectations rose to 14-week high, Treasury yields underpin DXY rebound. Russia continues its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Mildly offered near 1.1200 amid Ukraine-Russia crisis, German inflation, ECB’s Lagarde eyed - March 1, 2022
- Currency Market: USD/JPY trades results and xext trades, USD/RUB, UAH Ukraine Hyrvania currency - February 28, 2022
- EUR/USD sticks around 1.1200 ahead of further developments in the Russia-Ukraine war - February 28, 2022