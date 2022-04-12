Minor resistance at 1.0960/80 for profit taking perhaps but shorts are too risky now. USD/CAD now targets strong resistance at 1.2650/70. Shorts need stops above 1.2690. A break higher is a medium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Is Losing Ground After An Unsuccessful Attempt To Settle Above 1.0900 - April 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stays vulnerable, tests key support - April 12, 2022
- EUR/USD: Minor Resistance At 1.0960/80 For Profit-Taking - April 12, 2022