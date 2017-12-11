EUR/USD topped out above 1.18 yesterday and ended with minuscule gains at 1.1768. The resulting candle looks like a gravestone doji (the candle with a long upper shadow), which indicates the buying pressure was countered by a strong selling pressure.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Upsides Remain Limited By 0.7550-0.7575 - December 12, 2017
- EUR/USD – Mixed signals from charts, but yield spread favors downside - December 11, 2017
- EUR/USD risk reversals adopt a bearish bias - December 11, 2017