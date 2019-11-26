EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as “glass more than half full.” GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: momentum indicators reflect a negative bias [Video] - November 26, 2019
- EUR/USD can continue downtrend to 1.0987 from resistance 1.1020 or below 1.1003 - November 26, 2019
- EUR/USD: Negative technical bias worsens while majority long bias rises amongst retail traders - November 26, 2019