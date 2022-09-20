EUR/USD holds in a trading range around parity. Economists at Scotiabank expect sideways trade to persist for now. Broader technical tone turns more positive above 1.0120 “Short …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: More sideways range trade is likely – Scotiabank - September 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Lows Seen as Coming Soon - September 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Losses could accelerate below 0.9944 - September 20, 2022