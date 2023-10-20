Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. The Euro still appears to be lacking the strong idiosyncratic bullish narrative that can drive the pair sustainably above into the 1.0650/1.0700 range.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: More swings within the 1.05/1.06 range may remain the norm – ING - October 20, 2023
- EUR/GBP surges to five-month high near 0.8740 - October 20, 2023
- EUR/USD: The Euro is struggling to maintain some gains - October 20, 2023