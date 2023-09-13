As a result, today’s publication is not irrelevant, but against the background of the ECB meeting, the reaction in EUR/USD is likely to be cautious. More than an initial reaction is unlikely, in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bears now ready to give up yet, US CPI awaited ahead of ECB on Thursday - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD: More than an initial reaction to US CPI is unlikely – Commerzbank - September 13, 2023
- GBP/USD forecast: signal as UK GDP slips ahead of US inflation data - September 13, 2023