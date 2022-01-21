EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above 1.1330 while U.S. dollar is moving lower against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is trying to get below support level at the 50 EMA at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to return to the 1.1200 November lows in the coming weeks – ING - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.1300 - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Moves Higher Ahead Of The Weekend - January 21, 2022