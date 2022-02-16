EUR/USD Moves Higher Ahead Of U.S. Retail Sales Data

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.1370 while U.S. dollar is under pressure against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is currently trying to settle below …
