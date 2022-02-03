EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back below 1.1300 while U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the 20 EMA at 96.10. In case this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD may retest the 1.1480 mark on more position adjustment – Westpac - February 3, 2022
- EUR/USD Moves Lower Ahead Of ECB Interest Rate Decision - February 3, 2022
- EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious, await ECB before placing fresh directional bets - February 3, 2022