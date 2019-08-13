But it’s still the same old story for EUR/USD over the past week. Price is continuing to consolidate and pivot around 1.1200 with little conviction to firmly break away on either side of the figure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD moves off the lows as price continues to pivot around the 1.1200 handle - August 13, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Downfall may extend after depressing German numbers - August 13, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: pressured by 55- and 100-hour SMAs - August 13, 2019