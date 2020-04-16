EUR/USD moves sideways as GBP/USD and USD/JPY rally

While the EUR/USD price rallied yesterday, it was not able to hold gains, and dropped back from $1.094. Overnight losses have stalled at $1.086 however, so a more bullish view may emerge if the price …
