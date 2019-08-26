The bulk of the euro strength we’re witnessing here comes from EUR/GBP flows but is also helping to drive EUR/USD higher over the past few sessions. Of note, the pair has now broken back above the 200 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD moves to session high as buyers maintain near-term momentum - August 26, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1098 level - August 26, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: nobody wants to buy the EUR - August 26, 2019