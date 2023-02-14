Welcome to a very important US CPI day, which is widely expected as numbers can give us more clarity about what’s the FED going to do next. Will they look for more hikes, even to 50bp if data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD moving into 1.08 resistance ahead of US CPI [Video] - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD shifts the focus to 1.0615 – UOB - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics ahead of Eurozone GDP, US CPI - February 14, 2023