According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, EUR/USD has started to approach its 6 month resistance line at 1.1457 and directly above here lies the 200 day ma at 1.1507. “It has not cleared the 1…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Moving towards resistance – Commerzbank
According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, EUR/USD has started to approach its 6 month resistance line at 1.1457 and directly above here lies the 200 day ma at 1.1507. “It has not cleared the 1…