EUR/USD Near Support

The EUR/USD daily Forex chart has had 2 legs down from a wedge rally. It is around a 50% pullback, the November 21 major higher low, and the 20-day exponential moving average. But, Friday was only a doji and it was the 6th bar without a pullback.
