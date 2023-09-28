AUD/USD has recouped some of yesterday’s losses whilst the ASX 200 bounced from 7,000, although in both cases I’d prefer to seek areas of resistance to fade into for potential short intraday setups …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Upside may be limited to the 1.0550/1.0600 area – Scotiabank - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD to move to 1.02 on a three-month view – Rabobank - September 28, 2023