It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. Industrial production and trade data for the Eurozone will be in the spotlight. Following better-than-expected survey-based data for December and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Needs a Hawkish Lagarde and Weak US Consumption for $1.08 - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD seeks clear directions above 1.0700, ECB’s Lagarde, US Retail Sales eye - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD vulnerable to upbeat US retail sales report - February 14, 2023