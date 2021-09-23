Encouraging news coming from China overshadowed tepid macroeconomic data. Markit September PMIs missed expectations in Europe and the US.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Needs To Break Above The Weekly High To Gain Bullish Potential - September 23, 2021
- EUR/USD steadies around 1.1750, on track to snap four-day losing streak - September 23, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls reluctant despite an upbeat sentiment - September 23, 2021