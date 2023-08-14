Following a bearish opening to the week, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2700. The USD struggles to gather strength as US stock index futures push higher in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD needs to extend gains through 1.1050/1.1060 to show any real technical strength – Scotiabank - August 14, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Current Uptrend Resolute - August 14, 2023
- EUR/USD could drift lower over the short-term – MUFG - August 14, 2023