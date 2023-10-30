EUR/USD is trading a little firmer but well within recent ranges. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Short-term price action suggests demand for the EUR is firm below 1.0550 but spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD needs to extend through the 1.0600/1.0610 area to pick up more ground – Scotiabank - October 30, 2023
- KRW/USD price forecast as the NPF buys more foreign bonds - October 30, 2023
- EUR/USD: 1.0500-1.0600 could well be the range this week – ING - October 30, 2023