EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD needs to hold the 1.07 area to retain any chance of improving in the short run – Scotiabank - September 12, 2023
- EUR/USD could drop to the 1.0635 level - September 12, 2023
- Pound Fails To Hold Record Wage Data Gains Against Euro And Dollar As Labour Market Strength Fades - September 12, 2023