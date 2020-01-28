The outlook for EUR/USD has turned increasingly corrective in recent sessions. A run of negative candles where intraday rallies are sold into has taken the market to eight week lows. Negative momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: negative momentum configuration is in place [Video]
The outlook for EUR/USD has turned increasingly corrective in recent sessions. A run of negative candles where intraday rallies are sold into has taken the market to eight week lows. Negative momentum …