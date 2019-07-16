(MENAFN – DailyFX) EUR/USD: Net-Long Positions Increase by 23.3% from Last Week EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 65.3% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.88 to 1. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Net-Long Positions Continue to Rise Suggesting Trend may Reverse Shortly - July 15, 2019
- EUR/USD: Bullish above 1.1240, for 1.1350 area - July 15, 2019
- US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD Set Up for USD-Weakness - July 15, 2019