EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth. GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Neutral bias, one-month target at 1.1100 – ING - January 10, 2020
- BRIEF-Private Equity Holding Says As Of Dec 31, NAV/ Share Of Co Stood At EUR 86.38 - January 10, 2020
- EUR/USD advances to 1.1120, remains on track to post weekly losses - January 10, 2020