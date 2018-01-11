EUR/USD new high in Asia. No joke! (But did you hear the one about the ECB minutes?)

There is no fresh news nor data, what we have here is a continuation of the overnight move. EUR traded high on the more hawkish (OK, more accurately probably is less dovish) European Central Bank minutes (for the December meeting.
