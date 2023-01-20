EUR/USD has held in a sideways consolidation range for much of the week. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to test levels above 1.10. Hawkish policy prospects will underpin the EUR “We expect …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: New highs and a push on to 1.10 are a matter of time – Scotiabank - January 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Struggle - January 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Hovering Near 9-Month High in Lackluster Trade - January 20, 2023