The single European currency is under intense doubt in the wake of yesterday’s decision by the European Central Bank and President Lagarde’s statements, but mainly after the impressive data on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: New round of doubts on European currency? - July 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears retain control ahead of US inflation data - July 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Euro will be able to appreciate over the coming months – Commerzbank - July 28, 2023