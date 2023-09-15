EUR/USD is trading around 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China’s stimulus measures and strong economic data is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Next on the downside emerges 1.0635 – UOB - September 15, 2023
- EUR/DKK to stay close to the central rate – Danske Bank - September 15, 2023
- EUR/USD drops near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone - September 15, 2023