FX Strategists at UOB Group now see EUR/USD testing the 1.1470 level in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “While we expected EUR to ‘move above 1.1395’ yesterday, we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Next on the upside emerges 1.1470 – UOB - January 13, 2022
- EUR/USD hovers around mid-1.1400s as ECB v/s Fed battle intensifies post US inflation - January 12, 2022
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields - January 12, 2022