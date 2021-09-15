The rapid decline from the high has scope to extend lower but the prospect for a sustained decline below 1.1770 is not high (there is another support at 1.1790). Resistance is at 1.1820 followed by 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The next big break is through 1.20 – TDS - September 15, 2021
- EUR/USD: Next support is located at 1.1725 – UOB - September 15, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery falters near $1,800 as USD rebounds - September 15, 2021